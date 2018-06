The Indians avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Cardinals 5-1 at Busch Stadium.

Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning and Cleveland never looked back.

Shane Bieber improved to 3-and-0 for the Indians, who are 8-and-2 in their last 10 games. J

ack Flaherty gave up four runs in four innings to take the loss.

Jose Martinez had the only RBI for St. Louis, which had its four-game winning streak come to an end.