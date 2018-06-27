MIssourinet 7 a.m. News 6-27-2018

Top Stories: A Festus woman south of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree assault after police said she stabbed her boyfriend with a broken dinner plate. Police say 44-year-old Amy Scott became angry and got into an argument with her boyfriend after she discovered something on his Google account. And Independence Police near Kansas City are investigating a homicide after being called to a home to investigate suspicious activity yesterday. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Independence resident Angela Green.

