Missouri judge on Trump’s list to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Judge Raymond Gruender of Missouri is the Eight Circuit U.S. Court Appeals Court judge and he’s on President Trump’s list to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has announced his retirement. Kennedy’s announcement gives Trump the opportunity to further strengthen the highest court’s conservative tone.

Gruender is a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and has been a solidly conservative vote. In 1996, he was the Missouri state campaign director for Republican Bob Dole’s presidential campaign. In 2003, Gruender was nominated to the Eighth Circuit by President George W. Bush.

According to Politico, Gruender previously served as a St. Louis prosecutor handling white collar crime and corruption cases including a scandal in Missouri’s workers compensation system.

Trump has 25 candidates on his list to fill the high bench vacancy.

