Freddy Peralta allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings as the Brewers beat the Royals 5-1 in Milwaukee.

Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Jesus Aguilar homered to account for all the Milwaukee runs.

The Brewers are 4-and-2 in their last six games.

Jakob Junis yielded the home runs and lost his sixth straight start for KC.

Adalberto MondesiĀ homered in the eighth for the Royals His third-inning double was the only hit Peralta permitted.

KC fell to 4-and-19 in June.