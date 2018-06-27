Heavy storms bring isolated flooding and damage across Missouri

Heavy storms caused isolated flooding across Missouri Tuesday.

Some trees were uprooted near Springfield while a roof caved in on a building in southeast Missouri’s Dexter and a man in Jefferson City suffered injuries after possibly being struck by lightning.

Scott Watson, Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service, says it’s important to prepare for flooding during heavy storms.

“It’s always a possibility,” said Watson. “You need to know where you live with respect to creeks and streams and rivers. Just have a plan if flooding looks like it’s likely in your area, to be able to protect your property and get yourself to higher ground.”

An EF-0 tornado hit Lake Lotawan east of Kansas City Tuesday, causing downed trees, power lines and power outages in the area.

From Wednesday through the weekend, extreme heat indexes are projected to hit mid and eastern Missouri. The National Weather Service in St. Louis is predicting a prolonged heat wave Wednesday through Sunday.

The forecast calls for peak heat index values of 105-to-112 in central and eastern Missouri with an Excessive Heat Watch expected in the St. Louis area.