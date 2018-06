Matt Carpenter went 5-for-5 with a pair of home runs as the Cardinals crushed the Indians 11-2 in St. Louis.

Jose Martinez belted a three-run homer and Kolten Wong added a two-run blast.

Carlos Martinez allowed two runs in the first, but nothing over the next five to pick up the victory.

St. Louis has won four straight.

Corey Kluber didn’t make it through two innings, allowing six runs. Lonnie Chisenhall and Jason Kipnis had RBI singles for Cleveland. The Indians have lost two in-a-row.