Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-26-2018

Top Stories: The National Weather Service is predicting a prolonged heat wave from the middle of this week into the weekend. The forecast calls for peak heat index values of 105-to-112 in central and eastern Missouri with an Excessive Heat Watch expected in the St. Louis area. And the Logboat brewery in mid-Missouri’s Columbia won a lawsuit yesterday over the use of a logo. It sued by a brewery in Maine last year for trademark infringement and received a favorable ruling from a federal judge yesterday.

