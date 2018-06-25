Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-25-2018

Top Stories: Hundreds of people rallied in Kansas City’s Plaza shopping district last evening to show support for undocumented immigrants being detained in Texas. The rally was organized by a group called Cosecha KC which stands for protecting all undocumented immigrants. And the newest ride at Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags west of St. Louis was shut down after an adult fell out of their tube. KMOV reports the Typhoon Twister was closed while the company investigates the incident further which is its standard protocol.

