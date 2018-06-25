Barnes issues letter announcing Missouri Ethics Commission complaint about Greitens and completion of House committee’s work

The chairman of a special Missouri House committee investigating former Governor Eric Greitens says the panel has no authority to continue its probe.

Republican Representative Jay Barnes said Greitens was still likely guilty of multiple crimes that could be prosecuted in state or federal court and announced he was filing a complaint with the ethics commission.

Barnes said the complaint against Greitens’ campaign organization and A New Missouri, his nonprofit that’s classified as a group that doesn’t have to identify donors, should be ready next week.

He stated that the committee had uncovered evidence showing good cause to believe Greitens engaged in crimes, misconduct, and acts of moral turpitude warranting the filing of articles of impeachment over allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

He said the Committee also possessed sufficient documentary evidence to establish that Greitens and his campaign had misappropriated property of The Mission Continues, his former charity, and then lied about it on a report submitted to the Ethics Commission.

Barnes contends in the letter that Greitens faced a near-certain criminal conviction in the now-dismissed case on tampering with computer evidence that was connected to his acquisition of a donor list from the charity.

The correspondence further contends Greitens could have engaged in criminal fraud relating grants, illegally used grant money for political purposes and may have committed literary fraud with his best-selling book.

In addition, it claims the committee has documents showing those in charge of the Greitens’ campaign had a scheme to hide donor identities and attempted to funnel donors to the nonprofit that doesn’t have to report their identities.

Barnes identified three offices of state government with jurisdiction to investigate the nonprofit – known as A New Missouri: the Attorney General, the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Missouri Ethics Commission.

His letter notes the committee did not have the time or resources to fully investigate other activities that have been called into question.

Among them are the use of secret text messaging applications for official business by Greitens and his staff and accusations that a senior member of the transition team attempted to (and may have) profited from her role on the transition.

Read the full letter by clicking here.