2018 Missouri Amateur Championship golf recap

The Final Round of the 2018 Missouri Amateur Championship was held today at Dalhousie Golf

Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The two St. Joseph natives, Brad Nurski and Brooks Jungbluth,

faced off in a 36 hole match play competition.

In the morning round, it was all Jungbluth with the 18 year-old making incredible putts to take

the lead over Nurski. Jungbluth stayed either all square or ahead of defending champion Brad

Nurski all morning. Nurski brought the match back to all square by the completion of the first

18 holes. Both players had outstanding morning rounds with both shooting modified match

play scores of 67.

The players stopped after the first 18 to eat lunch and allow a thunderstorm to pass through

the area. Play resumed around 1:30 for the final 18 holes.

Jungbluth continued to hold Nurski off until the 25th hole when Nurski took his first lead of the

day. The two went back and forth until the 29th hole where Nurski took the lead for good.

Nurski continued to build his lead until finally claiming his back-to-back Missouri Amateur

victory on the 35th hole, winning the Final Round 3 & 1.

It was an exciting and hard fought battle between the two. There was a lot of home-town spirit

and cheers for both players as the two were from the same town. After a long week filled with

weather delays and a challenging course, both players should be very proud of their efforts and

performances.

Congratulations to the 2018 Missouri Amateur Champion, back-to-back and three-time winner,

Brad Nurski!

