Flaherty loses no hit bid to Aguilar homer in seventh, Cards lose game to Aguilar homer in ninth

Jesus Aguilar homered twice, including the walk-off winner in the ninth inning, as the Brewers nudged the Cardinals 2-1 in Milwaukee.

Four Brewers relievers combined for four perfect innings in relief of starter Junior Guerra. Corey Knebel picked up the victory.

Milwaukee is 6-and-3 in its last nine games to remain atop the NL Central.

Jack Flaherty took a no-hitter into the seventh before yielding a homer to Aguilar, the only hit he would allow.

Bud Norris served up the walk-off homer to take the loss and Marcell Ozuna drove in the St. Louis run. The Cardinals are on a three-game slide.