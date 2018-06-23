Blues trade up to select Bokk in first round

The St. Louis Blues traded up in selecting right winger Dominik Bokk with a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas on Friday.

Originally armed with the 29th overall pick, the Blues packaged pick No. 29 and their third-round pick (No. 76) to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the No. 25 overall pick.

Bokk describes himself as a skilled forward that likes to make plays and shoot the puck. He also says he’s a good skater.

Last season, Bokk – a native of Schweinfurt, Germany – played in 35 games with Vaxo Jr., scoring 14 goals and 27 assists (41 points). Due to injuries, Bokk was also called up to the Swedish Elite League, where he played in 15 games, scoring one goal and one assist.