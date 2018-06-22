Missouri Governor Parson meets with President Trump

Governor Parson met with cabinet members on Capitol Hill yesterday, as well as President Donald Trump. The Governor said building relationships is the key to success.

He addressed the opioid problem, workforce development, and infrastructure while in the nation’s capital.

“We just can’t keep kicking the can down the road as far as infrastructure goes. We really have to step up ourselves and I think that’s what we’re supposed to be doing as Missourians – to try to take care of our own problems as we can and this is an opportunity to do it. So, hopefully, the people will understand that and I hope they support it,” Parson said.

Currently, the federal government contributes roughly 80% of the cost of most road improvements in Missouri.

Parson also commented on how Missouri will continue to help with the ongoing border patrol situation, saying Missouri will continue to provide resources for the sole purpose of securing the border.

The Republican governor’s statement differs from several Democratic governors in other states who have refused to accept children separated from their parents at the southern border.

The policy of separating family members from President Trump’s administration was ended Wednesday when the President signed an executive order.

