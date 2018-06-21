Royals drop their ninth straight. Game ends on a caught stealing at second base

The Royals’ losing streak is now at nine games after a 3-2 setback against the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Rougned Odor’s solo homer in the sixth was the difference as KC was swept by Texas in the three-game set. Mike Moustakas homered for KC. Jakob Junis took the loss.

Moose homered to lead off the ninth inning. After Salvador Perez singled, one out later he was forced out on a grounder by Hunter Dozier. With Ryan Goins at the plate, Dozier tried to steal off lefty pitcher Jake Diekman, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa a shortstop in the Rangers system was making his first major league start as a catcher. Moustakas talks about the nine-game losing streak.

The duo of pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Isiah Kiner-Falefa became the first hyphenated battery in major league history.

>>Royals At Astros Tomorrow

The Royals are off today. They begin a three-game series against the Astros tomorrow night in Houston. Danny Duffy takes the mound for KC, while Houston sends Dallas Keuchel to the hill. The Royals have lost 15 of their last 16 games and are now 30 games under .500 at 22-and-52.

>>Royals To Play Tigers In Omaha In 2019

The Royals and Tigers will play a regular-season game in Omaha next season. The game will be played Thursday, June 13th, the week the 2019 College World Series begins. It will be the finale of a three-game series, with the first two played in Kansas City. A formal announcement is expected today.