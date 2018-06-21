Nurski leads day two of Missouri golf amateur championship

Missourinet

Defending champion Brad Nurski (St. Joseph) was the stroke play medalist after turning in a 68 today to follow yesterday’s 67 for a combined total of 135. Today Nurski carded five birdies, 12 pars, and one bogey.

Chance Holden (Dexter) turned in the lowest score of the day with a 67. Combined with his score of 72 from yesterday, Holden totaled 139 for the stroke play portion. Other low scores today included Chad Niezing (Manchester) with a 68. After the conclusion of today’s round, the field was cut to the lowest 64 players. There was a twelve-way tie for 64th place. With the rain delay, we were unable to hold a tie breaker play-off after today’s rounds.

Those twelve players will teed off at 7:30 this morning to determine who will play against Brad Nurski at 12:39 this afternoon. Only one of them will make it through the tie-breaker. The match play portion of the 2018 Missouri Amateur will begin with tee times starting Friday at 8:00 and running until 12:39.