MRI schedule for Thursday for Michael Wacha. Cardinals pitcher has oblique injury (VIDEO)

Michael Wacha’s start against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park came to an abrupt end on Wednesday afternoon. After giving up a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez and then a walk in the fourth inning, pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to slow down Wacha and get his mind reset. Instead, Maddux was blindsided, but Wacha informed his coach he suffered a left oblique injury. There was a sudden drop in velocity and control and that prompted the visit.

Wacha traveled with the club to Milwaukee, and he will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his injury. An oblique strain can take weeks, as was the case with Carlos Martinez or months as in the case of Alex Reyes who needed surgery to reattach a tendon in his right lat.

Wacha on the injury.