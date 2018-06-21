Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-21-2018

Top Stories: Police in Belton south of Kansas City discovered the body of a missing 26-year-old woman yesterday who’d been missing since Sunday. An endangered missing person advisory had been issued for Jessica Parsons who left her home to go for a walk in a park and was not heard from since. And a big drug bust in mid-Missouri’s Cole County this week turned up 14 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a ballistics vest and almost $14,000 in cash. Steven Kusgen and James Knapp were arrested on drug possession charges by a law enforcement drug task force.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

