State lawmaker on special committee investigating former Gov Greitens resigns

A Missouri State Representative from a district bordering Arkansas has resigned. Republican state House member Shawn Rhoads has left office without stating a reason.

Rhoads most recently served on the high profile Special Investigative Committee on Oversight which looked into allegations against then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

He was one one of seven original members of what became a 10 person panel, although he wasn’t present for several contentious hearings over the possible impeachment of the former governor during a special session.

Rhoads was in his third of four possible two-year terms in the House. He announced in April he wouldn’t seek reelection while addressing a Lincoln Days gathering in south Missouri’s West Plains.

According to media accounts, Rhoads said he had a desire to spend more time with his family and pursue an opportunity that became available but did not elaborate further.

He told the Daily Quill newspaper he would “absolutely not” be taking over leadership of the West Plains Police Department upon the outgoing chief’s retirement.

While serving on the force as a detective, Rhoads organized the Shop with a Cop program, served as a member of the HAZMAT team, and helped form the Child Advocacy Center.

41-year-old Rhoads served in District 154 of the Missouri House which covers most of Howell County, including the city of West Plains.