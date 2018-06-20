State agency issues permit for proposed mid-Missouri cattle feeding operation

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued an operating permit to Pipestone Veterinary Clinic’s Tipton East for its plans to build a 7,000-sow concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in mid-Missouri’s Clarksburg. A news release from the department says the facility’s application shows compliance with the state’s clean water regulations.

Missouri Pork Association Executive Director Don Nikodim says the CAFO would bring jobs and a tax base.

“The track record speaks pretty clearly,” says Nikodim. “There’s a number of these kinds of facilities across the state and in other states as well, and where they’re at, the response has been extremely positive, so we anticipate this one to be much the same.”

The farrowing operation would create 17 full-time positions, plus some part-time jobs. According to Pipestone, the plan includes producing 160,000 weaned piglets annually and using $1.7 million worth of locally-sourced feed.

Pipestone Systems plans to build the CAFO in Cooper County. The proposal has been a contentious issue between people who support the move and those concerned about the number of hogs in one location and water contamination.

The department says anyone who wants to appeal the granting of the permit has until July 19.

By Tom Steever of Brownfield Ag News