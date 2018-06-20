Missourinet

Royals drop eighth in a row

The Royals were held to four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.  Starter Jason Hammel dropped to 2-and-8 with the loss.  Rosell Herrera singled in the only run for the Royals in the fifth inning.  Kansas City has lost eight in-a-row and 14 of its last 15 games.

>>Royals Wrap Up Series With Rangers Tonight

The Royals wrap up their three-game series with the Rangers tonight at “The K.”  Jakob Junis starts the finale for KC, while Texas sends Austin Bibens-Dirkx to the mound.  The Royals are last in the AL Central at 22-and-51, the second-worst record in the majors.

>>Royals To Play Mondesi Some At Shortstop

The Royals’ transition to youth is now starting to take shape at shortstop.  Manager Ned Yost says he plans to play 22-year-old Adalberto Mondesi some at shortstop.  Veteran Alcides Escobar has started every game at short since May 7, 2015, a club-record 406 games in-a-row.

>>No Royals In Line To Start All-Star Game

No Royals are currently in line to start next month’s All-Star Game in D.C.  Salvador Perez ranks fourth among American League catchers in voting, while Mike Moustakas is a distant fifth at third base.  Voting ends July 5th.  The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 17th at Nationals Park.