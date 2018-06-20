Missouri’s Ashcroft and Schoeller to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday about election infrastructure (AUDIO)

The county clerk in Missouri’s fourth-largest county will testify before a U.S. Senate committee on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, regarding steps he’s taking to secure election infrastructure.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, R-Willard, says he’ll also testify about the growing duties of county clerks.

“Local election officials don’t necessarily have a background, I don’t have that background myself to completely understand how best to protect our network,” Schoeller says.

Schoeller, a former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem, says county clerks are also responsible for payroll, licensing and notary issues.

Schoeller and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) will testify before the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

Wednesday morning’s hearing is titled “Election Security Preparations: a State and Local Perspective.”

President Donald Trump signed legislation in March, which provides $380 million in grants to states to improve their election infrastructure.

Missouri officials have requested $7.2 million under the bill, which is called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018.

Schoeller, who served in the Missouri House from 2007-2012, favors a paper ballot.

“When you have something that’s tangible like paper, if there’s ever a question regarding the outcome, if somehow for example the equipment was compromised in terms of how the votes were tabulated electronically, you can always go back to that paper ballot,” says Schoeller.

Schoeller tells Missourinet he’ll testify Wednesday about the importance of paper ballots and the increasing duties of clerks.

Senate Committee on Rules and Administration Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) and ranking Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have called the hearing.

Some of the $7.2 million Missouri is requesting in grant money would be used for cybersecurity training for state and local election officials.

Funding would also be used to upgrade election-related computer systems to address “cyber vulnerabilities” identified through the Department of Homeland Security.

Ashcroft has been a vocal supporter of Missouri’s voter ID requirements. He has said that if you’re registered to vote, you can vote.

Ashcroft’s office has a Missouri Elections Integrity Unit.

Schoeller’s Greene County has about 189,000 registered voters.

Schoeller’s Missouri House district included parts of Springfield. He also chaired the House disaster recovery committee after the deadly Joplin tornado in 2011.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, which was recorded on June 19, 2018:

