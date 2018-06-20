Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-20-2018

Top Stories: Deputies say the acting police chief in southern Missouri’s Eminence was arrested this weekend on domestic assault charges. 38-year-old Steven Hogan is accused of grabbing a woman, pulling her across an all-terrain vehicle, trying to yank off her earrings and wedding ring and grabbing and trying to break her cell-phone. And three groups in Kansas City are planning local rallies this week to spark change in the family separation policy at the southern U.S. Border. KMBC reports the gatherings are scheduled for tonight, Friday and Saturday with between 500 and 1,000 expected to attend each one.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

