Defending champ Nurski leads Missouri’s 111th amateur golf championship

The 111th Missouri Amateur Championship started play Tuesday at Dalhousie Golf Course in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Missouri Golf Association welcomed a full field of 147 players to the tournament.

Official play started this morning with golfers teeing off at 7:30 followed by a second wave of players teeing off at 12:15 this afternoon. The morning round saw some low scores with Sam Migdal (Ballwin) and Jake Knoesel (Columbia) both turning in 3-under scores of 69. Travis Simmons (Cape Girardeau) also finished with a 69 in his afternoon round.

Defending Amateur Champion, Brad Nurski (St. Joseph), turned in the day’s lowest score with a 5-under 67. In Nurski’s afternoon round, he carded seven birdies, nine pars, and two bogeys. He will return to the tee tomorrow morning at 8:47.

Round two and the final round of stroke play will begin tomorrow morning at 7:30 with the second wave starting at 12:15. The field will be cut to the lowest 64 players. Any ties for 64th will result in an immediate play-off.

Leaderboard

Rank Name Gross

1 Brad Nurski, St. Joseph, MO 32-35–67

T2 Jack Knoesel, Columbia, MO 34-35–69

Sam Migdal, Ballwin, MO 35-34–69

Travis Simmons, Cape Girardeau, Mo 31-38–69

T5 Buddy Allen, Pevely, MO 37-33–70

Christopher Ferris, St Louis, Missouri 35-35–70

Timothy Holmes, Sptingfield, MO 34-36–70

T8 Joseph Williams, St. Louis, MO 37-34–71

Josh Fronabarger, Aurora, Missouri 36-35–71

Kyle Szyhowski, St. Charles, MO 36-35–71

Nick Walz, Springfield, Missouri 36-35–71

T12 Chance Holden, Dexter, MO 38-34–72

Ian Barnes, Licking, MO 37-35–72

T14 Alex Cusumano, St. Louis, MO 35-38–73

Brian Haskell, St. Joseph, MO 35-38–73

Brooks Jungbluth, Saint Joseph, MO 35-38–73

Drew Denton, Jackson, Missouri 32-41–73

T18 Brady Dixon, Mounds, IL 35-39–74

Chris Martin, Rolla, Mo 37-37–74

Dawson Meek, Ozark, Missouri 33-41–74

Sam Parrott, Kansas City, MO 40-34–74

Warren Crow, Hillsboro, MO 39-35–74

T23 Alex Locke, Springfield, MO 38-37–75

Christopher Obert, Ozark, MO 37-38–75

Hank Lierz, Saint Joseph, Missouri 37-38–75

Hunter Parrish, Columbia, MO 38-37–75

Jack Rundle, Jefferson City, Missouri 42-33–75

Jamie Hathcock, Springfield, MO 36-39–75

John Ahearn, Saint Louis, MO 39-36–75

Ryan Eckelkamp, Washington, MO 35-40–75

Tony Gumper, St. Charles, MO 37-38–75

Tyler Stalker, Springfield, MO 37-38–75

Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, MO 37-38–75

T34 Brett Davis, Springfield, Missouri 38-38–76

Brevin Giebler, Cape Girardeau, MO 35-41–76

Cameron VanLeer, Beaufort, MO 37-39–76

Chad Niezing, Manchester, MO 36-40–76

Chris Kovach, St. Louis, MO 37-39–76

Devin Brown, Mount Vernon, Missouri 36-40–76

Frankie Thomas, Chesterfield, Missouri 38-38–76

Kaden Macha, Iola, KS 40-36–76

Matthew Hoemann, Washington, Mo 39-37–76

Ryan Keller, St. Charles, Missouri 41-35–76

Steve Groom, Raytown, MO 38-38–76

Zach Decker, Crystal City, MO 39-37–76

T46 Alex Ciaramitaro, St. Charles, MO 36-41–77

Ben Blase, Chesterfield, MO 37-40–77

Bobby Ray, Fenton, MO 40-37–77

Brad Carpenter, Washington, MO 40-37–77

Brett Windsor, Boonville, MO 37-40–77

Chase Gafner, Springfield, MO 38-39–77

Curtis Brokenbrow, St. Louis, MO 40-37–77

Eric Ecker, Springfield, Missouri 37-40–77

Patrick Bader, St. Louis, MO 39-38–77

Travis Mays, Overland Park, Kansas 39-38–77

Will Echelmeier, Columbia, MO 38-39–77

T57 Bennett Tiefenbrunn, Frontenac, MO 38-40–78

Brian Lovett, St. Louis, Missouri 36-42–78

Conner Obert, Ozark, MO 37-41–78

Conrad Maloney, Wildwood, Missouri 40-38–78

Darren Stoffel, Saint Louis, MO 39-39–78

David Strickland, Fenton, MO 39-39–78

Derek Reynolds, Springfield, MO 37-41–78

Gabe Wheeler, Sikeston, MO 39-39–78

John Fuchs, Springfield, Mo 39-39–78

Josh Noblitt, St. Louis, MO 39-39–78

Logan Taylor, Holts Summit, MO 42-36–78

Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO 40-38–78

Matt Wahle, Wildwood, Missouri 40-38–78

Max Curnow, Kansas City, MO 40-38–78

Mitchell Kiser, Springfield, MO 38-40–78

Ryan Rerich, Creve Coeur, MO 38-40–78

Tom Buffington, Saint Peters, MO 38-40–78

Tony Brandt, Bolivar, Missouri 41-37–78

T75 Adam Friga, Oran, Mo 42-37–79

Charles Hime, Kansas City, MO 40-39–79

Jarod Meyer, Branson, Mo 40-39–79

Mark Bolhofner, Cedar Hill, MO 41-38–79

Michael Silberberg, Wildwood, MO 38-41–79

Tanner Dinsdale, St Charles , Mo 39-40–79

Tanner Walton, Jackson, MO 44-35–79

T82 Anthony Brown, Saint Louis, MO 40-40–80

Austin Hoerstkamp, Washington, Missouri 40-40–80

Brian Whitson, Dexter, Missouri 44-36–80

Caleb Picker, Moscow Mills, Mo 39-41–80

Carsen Silliman, Jackson , MO 44-36–80

Carson Postal, Saint Louis, MO 41-39–80

Chuck Admire, Kansas City, MO 42-38–80