Carpenter rallies Cardinals to victory

Matt Carpenter’s solo homer in the top of the ninth lifted the Cardinals to a 7-6 win in Philadelphia. Carp also had a two-run double, and Tommy Pham and Kolten Wong both homered for St. Louis, which trailed 4-2 before scoring four in the seventh. Jordan Hicks got the win in relief.

>>Cardinals Activate Holland, Put Bowman On DL

Greg Holland is back in the Cardinals’ bullpen. The veteran reliever was activated before last night’s game against the Phillies. Holland has been out since late May with a hip impingement. To make room, the Cards put reliever Matt Bowman on the DL with blisters on his pitching hand.

>>Cardinals Face Phillies One More Time Today

The Cardinals face the Phillies one more time today at Citizens Bank Park. Michael Wacha starts the finale of the three-game set for St. Louis. Jake Arrieta gets the ball for Philly. The Cards are third in the NL Central at 38-and-33, four games behind the first-place Brewers.