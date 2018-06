On today’s podcast: Matt Carpenter explains why he’s heating up. His average has spiked 24 points in the last 12 games. He doubled, homered and drove in three in the Cardinals win over the Phillies.

Jeff Parles is our “Boots on the ground” with a Michael Porter Jr update ahead of the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Big problem in Russia at the World Cup. They’ve played one round of matches and their running out of beer!