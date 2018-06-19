Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-19-2018

Top Stories: A new report shows people living near Coldwater Creek in North St. Louis County have an increased risk of bone or lung cancer. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found people who have lived along the creek between the 1960s and 1990s also face a risk of leukemia, skin or breast cancer. And hundreds of cyclists were in Willard, northwest of Springfield last night, resting at the first stop of a bike tour across the state. The “Bike Across Missouri” cyclist tour is an attempt to create the world’s longest bike chain during the tour that’ll end this weekend in Eureka, west of St. Louis.

