Judge orders attorney to produce expert confirmation to proceed with Greitens Confide case

A judge has instructed an attorney seeking to examine phones used by staffers of former Governor Eric Greitens to produce expert confirmation that information can be extracted from the devices.

The phones were equipped with an app that erases text messages. The judge has also called for the attorney to subpoena documents from Confide, the company that manufactures the app.

The lawyer contends Greitens and his staff violated open records laws by erasing official government business.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said he would issue a protective order blocking further efforts to disclose information in the case until it can be determined if relevant records exist.

He stated that Missouri’s open records provision known as the sunshine law doesn’t allow for an unrestricted search for official documents that may or may not exist.

St. Louis area Attorney Mark Pedroli has been seeking to have the phones of Greitens and his staffers that had the app installed examined by a forensic expert, similar to a procedure conducted in a criminal case against Greitens in St. Louis. Judge Beetem has been much more cautious, thus far such an examination in the civil lawsuit.

