Cardinals rally, then lose in the tenth

Matt Bowman gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cardinals lost 6-5 at Philadelphia. Tommy Pham’s solo homer in the top half had given St. Louis a 5-4 lead. Kolten Wong’s pinch-hit single capped a two-run ninth inning that tied the game at four for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals struck out a season-high 19 times and Yairo Munoz should have been the final out, but Victor Arano’s pitch got past catcher Andrew Knapp allowing Yadier Molina to score the tying run in the ninth from third base. The Cardinals started the ninth inning down 4-2. Down to their final strike, Wong singled a 2-2 pitch to center to score pinch runner Jack Flaherty to tie the game a 4-4.

In the tenth, Tommy Pham hit a solo homer to left to put the Cardinals on top, but Bowman was asked to closed the ninth after Mike Matheny inserted his closer Bud Norris in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth. Matheny intentionally walked Carlos Santana with one out, putting the winning run on base. Two batters later, Santana scored when Aaron Altherr sliced a game-winning double that Marcell Ozuna was too aggressive on. He left his feet, the ball skipped past him and two runs were allowed to score.

Matheny didn’t mind the play from Ozuna.

The Cardinals we in a 4-0 hole in the first inning when the Phillies got to Miles Mikolas early, but the club battled back to put themselves in a position to win despite the high number of strikeouts. Nick Pivetta pitched into the eighth inning and struck out 13, nine on his nasty slider. Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina hit homers off Pivetta.

>>Catching Milestone For Cardinals’ Molina

Yadier Molina has now caught more games with one team than any player in major league history. Molina passed Cubs Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett last night in Philadelphia by catching his 1,757th game in a Cardinals uniform. Molina is 13th all-time in innings caught.

>>Cardinals Face Phillies Again Tonight

The Cardinals face the Phillies again tonight in Philadelphia. It’s the second of their three-game series, with Luke Weaver slated to start for St. Louis and Vince Velasquez for Philadelphia. The Cardinals are third in the NL Central at 37-and-33, four games behind the Brewers and Cubs.