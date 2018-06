Top Stories: Funeral services for Kansas City native Kate Spade will be held Thursday, in the city. An obituary for the fashion designer says a funeral Mass will be held at the same church where the 55-year-old’s grandparents were married. And a national tour organized by survivors of a mass shooting at a Florida high school made a stop in St. Louis last night to rally for gun restrictions. Speakers from Florida, Chicago and St. Louis participated in a panel at an inner-city high school.

