Losing continues for Royals as home attendance dwindles

The Astros scored three runs in the eighth inning as they rallied past the Royals 7-4 in Kansas City. Carlos Correa tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer before Evan Gattis singled in the go-ahead run. Correa drove in three runs and reliever Tony Sipp came away with the win. The Astros have won 11-straight and went undefeated on their 10-game road trip.

Reliever Brandon Maurer failed to record an out in the eighth and took the loss for Kansas City. Hunter Dozier homered for the Royals, who have lost 12-of-13.

Rookie Brad Keller kept the Royals in the game. He went six innings and allowed nine hits and three walks, but held the Astros to just three runs and left with a 4-3 lead.

Frustrations boiled over the Royals. Danny Duffy was ejected from the game in the sixth inning. Earlier in the third inning, Mike Moustakas was called out at the plate trying to score on a single to left. Replays appeared to show Moose’s hand getting to the plate before the tag, but replays were also unclear to definitively overturn the ump’s call. That led to Moose getting ejected for arguing from the dugout. That run would have put the Royals up 3-2.

The Royals continue their homestand for the first of three games against the Texas Rangers who are last in the AL West. After 36 home games, the Royals attendance is down over 212,000 from last year. They drew 958,297 for 36 home games in 2017 and this season that total is 737,725. The Royals are 10-26 at home.