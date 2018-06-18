Flaherty works past jams and Cardinals avoid sweep. Players react to win (AUDIO)

The Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep when they blanked the Cubs 5-0 at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty worked five innings with seven strikeouts, but wasn’t part of the decision. Flaherty only allowed two hits, but he walked three and hit two batters. He was able to get out of bases loaded jams in the third and fourth innings, getting strikeouts of Kris Bryant and Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana respectively.

John Brebbia came away with the win as the bullpen made it through four scoreless innings. It was his first win in the majors.

Matt Carpenter hit a solo shot for St. Louis, which ended a four-game losing streak.

Jose Quintana was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs over five-plus innings. Chicago left eight on base and was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Cubs are 40-and-28.