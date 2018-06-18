Eastern Missouri woman takes Miss Missouri crown

Thirty Missouri women have competed in this year’s Miss Missouri with Katelyn Lewis of Lake St. Louis taking the crown and a $13,000 college scholarship. During Saturday night’s talent portion of the pageant at the Missouri Military Academy in northeast Missouri’s Mexico, Lewis sang “Phantom of the Opera”.

She tells Missourinet affiliate KXEO in northeast Missouri’s Mexico that she hopes to use her platform, Digital Compass, to promote a positive online presence.

This is her fourth year competing for the title.

Other finalists include first runner up Chelsea Arnold of Springfield, second runner up Simone Esters of Columbia, third runner up Katie Moeller of Kansas City and fourth runner up Ali Skinner of Maryville.

Lewis will compete in September’s Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

Aimee Higgins of Missourinet affiliate KXEO in Mexico contributed to this story.