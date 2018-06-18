Anderson adds first assistant coach for #Mizzou softball

New Mizzou Softball head coach Larissa Anderson announced the first addition to her coaching staff announcing Sara Michalowski will serve as an assistant coach for the Tigers. Michalowski was also an assistant coach under Anderson at Hofstra the past two seasons (2017-18).

“I’m beyond thrilled to have Sara join us at Mizzou,” Coach Anderson exclaimed. “She has the passion, knowledge, dedication and work ethic I’m looking for with an addition to our staff. Sara had an outstanding playing career at Hofstra and joined our coaching staff two years ago. She played a valuable role in the program winning a conference championship with her ability to effectively teach all facets of the game. Sara is a bright new mind in the collegiate softball world and we’re lucky to have her at Mizzou!”

“I’m so excited to be joining the Mizzou Softball family and be a part of a long-standing tradition of success,” Michalowski said. “I’m ready to jump on board and work hard to help continue to grow and guide these student-athletes in a positive direction. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Mizzou Softball program!”

Michalowski specialized in the development of the Hofstra infielders this past season, as the collective unit achieved two NFCA Northeast All-Region recognitions and two All-CAA accolades. As a team, the 2018 Pride set new all-time program records in total home runs (70), runs scored (334) and RBI (315).

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Michalowski enjoyed a standout four-year playing career with Hofstra (2008-11). She also spent two years as the head softball coach at Joel Barlow High School in Connecticut, taking the team to the conference finals and winning a Connecticut State Tournament game for the first time in school history.