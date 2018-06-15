Porter Jr work out is back on for NBA lottery teams on Friday

Former Mizzou forward Michael Porter Jr. canceled his second pro day in Chicago scheduled for Friday because of a strained hip and spasms. However, that workout appears to be back on. It was reported early Thursday afternoon that Porter would undergo tests for hip spasms, which forced him to cancel the workout, but an MRI was negative and Porter reported feeling better. His agency alerted teams that his workout was back on.

Friday’s workout is just lottery teams, and Porter has been projected by the top mock drafts of being selected anywhere from as high as 4th to 8th overall in next Thursday’s NBA Draft. Many insiders feel despite the questions about Porter’s health, he should be a top 10 pick in the draft.

In a total of three games at Mizzou, Porter averaged 10 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent. Porter assessed that he was playing at 75% of his potential in the SEC and NCAA tournament games.