Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-15-2018

Top Stories: A southwest Missouri man will serve 12-years in jail after entering a plea deal in a 2017 statutory rape case. 26-year-old Timothy Bailey Jr., who started having electronic communications with a juvenile female through an app called Whisper pleaded guilty in exchange for the sentence. Priorities USA, a national group that boasts “a power progressive movement” has sued the state of Missouri over its voter ID law, which it says is “unconstitutional” for voters who do not have the required photo Missouri voters passed the constitutional amendment back in 2016.

