Hawley says Trump’s progress on North Korea talks is ‘monumental’

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley supports President Donald Trump’s attempts to get North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program. As part of his “100-stop Working Tour” Thursday in St. Charles, Hawley says Trump’s progress on the issue is monumental.

“We’ve seen new news that they are going to engage in demolition of a site,” Hawley says. “I think it is tangible sort of proof that this was great. There is a lot of work left to do, as Secretary Pompeo said. But, I don’t know how you can be anything other than thrilled.”

Critics say an agreement between Trump, a Republican, and North Korea’s dictator includes intentions to denuclearize with no clear details about how to make it happen.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D, is not sold on Trump’s work with North Korea.

“I am not optimistic that a guy (Kim Jong Un) who’s willing to kill his family to stay in power is going to give up nuclear weapons,” she says.

Hawley is the presumptive Republican front-runner for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by McCaskill.

Todd Sauter contributed to this story.