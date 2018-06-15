Devoted dog sticks by missing girl’s side overnight in Missouri cornfield

Three-year-old Remington “Remy” Elliot and her dog, Fat Heath, have been found safe and sound after spending the night in a cornfield together.

Remy wandered away from her home Thursday night around 8 p.m. in southeast Missouri’s Qulin. Her Yorkshire terrier did what many dogs do: he followed.

Off they went into the world together as nightfall moved in. Remy and the one-year-old canine walked about a quarter-mile from their Butler County home.

That’s when everything started to look the same.

Cornfields surrounded them, along with the bright moon, scary noises and wildlife. They stayed there the entire night with Fat Heath likely serving as her protector and morale police.

Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that about 50 volunteers, deputies and two helicopters set out this morning to search for the young duo. They spent hours looking high and low and turning over every rock.

Then came music to their ears. Fat Heath’s little voice stretched across the tall rows of corn.

With the help of a strong community, the rendezvous had a happy ending for a frightened little girl and her resilient best friend. Other than several mosquito bites, they are doing fine and maybe sticking close to home.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet