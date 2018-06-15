Cardinal Hall of Famer Schoendienst laid to rest in St. Louis

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Todd Sauter)
ST. LOUIS- Baseball fans paid their final respects as St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst was laid to rest Friday in St. Louis.
The mood was somber as a hearse and four black limousines arrived outside the Cathedral Basilica in midtown St. Louis on Friday.
Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, who was known as “Mr. Cardinal”, was a ten-time All-Star second baseman.
He also managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series title in the 1960s.
In 1989, Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by the Veterans Committee.
He was a Cardinal for 45 years as a player, coach and manager.
He was 95 years old when he passed away earlier this month.
