Cardinal Hall of Famer Schoendienst laid to rest in St. Louis

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Todd Sauter)

ST. LOUIS- Baseball fans paid their final respects as St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst was laid to rest Friday in St. Louis.

The mood was somber as a hearse and four black limousines arrived outside the Cathedral Basilica in midtown St. Louis on Friday.

Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, who was known as “Mr. Cardinal”, was a ten-time All-Star second baseman.

He also managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series title in the 1960s.

In 1989, Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by the Veterans Committee.

He was a Cardinal for 45 years as a player, coach and manager.

He was 95 years old when he passed away earlier this month.

