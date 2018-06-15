Cardinal Hall of Famer Schoendienst laid to rest in St. Louis

Missourinet

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Todd Sauter)

ST. LOUIS- Baseball fans paid their final respects as St. Louis Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst was laid to rest Friday in St. Louis.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst into the Cathedral Basilica on June 15, 2018 (photo courtesy of Missourinet St. Louis contributor Todd Sauter)

The mood was somber as a hearse and four black limousines arrived outside the Cathedral Basilica in midtown St. Louis on Friday.

Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, who was known as “Mr. Cardinal”, was a ten-time All-Star second baseman.

He also managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series title in the 1960s.

In 1989, Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by the Veterans Committee.

He was a Cardinal for 45 years as a player, coach and manager.

He was 95 years old when he passed away earlier this month.

