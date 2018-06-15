Bill Pollock Show–Trying to make sense of “Our a** is in the jackpot now” (PODCAST)

Major League Baseball umpire Tom Hallion and Mets manager Terry Collins have brought more attention to the game with a two-minute conversation and showed how the league could make itself relevant with fans again…mic up umpires and managers.

This brief exchange between umpire and manager shows the inner workings of baseball…something that had been brewing between two teams for seven months. While the everyday schmuck out there will only laugh and giggle at the cuss words, (which I did too), this brief exchange has a deeper story behind it. I’ll examine more of the game within the game. It’s really fascinating.

Michael Porter Jr originally postponed his second workout for NBA lottery teams because of a hip strain and back spasms. Then he took an MRI and his agents told teams he will, in fact, work out for them today to show he is worthy of a top-ten pick in next week’s draft. I wouldn’t touch him.