Royals shutout by NL’s worst pitching staff

The American League Central Division cellar dwellers, a.k.a., Kansas City Royals,  managed one run over the 19 innings they played during this two-game series against the National League’s last-place pitching staff.

The Reds scored seven times over the final three innings and beat the Royals 7-0 at Kauffman Stadium.  Jason Adam gave up a grand slam to Adam Duvall in the ninth as Cincinnati put the game away.  Jason Hammel took the loss who turned in a solid start.  Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler had two hits each for KC.

The Royals have lost nine of their last 10 games to fall to 22-and-46 on the year.

>>Royals Host Astros Tomorrow

The Royals are off today.  They host the World Series champion Astros starting tomorrow at “The K.”  Jakob Junis will start the opener of the three-game series for KC, while Houston counters with Charlie Morton.