NBA mock draft update. Could Michael Porter Jr go as high as 4th?

The NBA Draft is just a little over a week away and multiple publications continue to update their mock drafts, some of them releasing as many as their ninth update since the process started a couple of months ago. Mizzou fans were excited to hear that Jontay Porter will come back to Columbia for his sophomore season, even though he believed he was a for-sure first-round pick.

Whether or not you believe Jontay turned down potential first-round money, it is certain that older brother Michael is a top-ten pick according to the top mock drafts. Below are the updated picks.

CBS SPORTS

4. GRIZZLIES Michael Porter Jr.

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 33% FG

Sure, there are questions about Michael Porter Jr. — specifically how healthy he is and his long-term outlook after missing most of his freshman season due to a back injury that required surgery. But his potential to develop into a go-to scorer drives his ceiling to an All-Star-level player if he’s able to stay on the court. He’s worth taking a risk at No. 4 for a re-booting Memphis franchise lacking on talent.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

5. MAVERICKS:

There’s talk that the Mavericks may prefer not to draft a center in this scenario, with a potential eye on DeMarcus Cousins in free agency. It’s possible they look to move this pick. If they keep it and are willing to take the risk, Porter makes sense as a fit with their personnel. He’s a wildcard in the draft as he continues to work into peak shape, but seems to be trending toward full health. His situation will clarify now that some teams atop the draft have access to his medical information. Porter’s pro day was well-attended, and he’ll work out again in private on Friday for lottery teams only. The game comes easily to Porter, and in a total vacuum, his offensive gifts would make him a top-five selection. The risk of re-injury, as well as background intel on his personality, may continue to give some teams pause. Though he could still end up falling in the draft, there appears to be enough interest to keep him safely in the Top 10.

ESPN, SB Nation and NBADraft.net

8. CAVALIERS

ESPN Summary: A former 5-star recruit out of Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, Wash., Porter was ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward in the 2017 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Last season at Missouri, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound true freshman missed nearly the entire season after suffering a back injury in the season opener. He returned in the SEC Tournament and averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the final two games.