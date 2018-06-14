Michael Porter cancels draft workouts. Former #Mizzou forward dealing with a strained hip

ESPN is reporting that former Mizzou basketball forward Michael Porter Jr. canceled his second pro day in Chicago scheduled for Friday because of a strained hip. According to ESPN’s sources Porter was dealing with muscle spasms. There is the possibility that Porter could reschedule. Lottery team doctors and trainers have also been invited to personally evaluate.

While mock drafts before this news had Porter being selected anywhere from 4th to 8th overall, could Porter’s stock actually be falling amongst teams? He already refused to participate in NBA combine medical examinations and postponed his first pro day by a week.

Porter appeared in the season opener for Mizzou in early November then had surgery on his L3 and L4 spinal disks later that month and was finally cleared to play in March, where he described himself at 75% during the SEC and NCAA Tournament. However, various media reports suggest NBA teams still feel his longterm health is not a major concern.

The NBA Draft is next Thursday.