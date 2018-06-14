Familiar face returns to Missouri Board of Education today

For the first time in several months, the state Board of Education meets today and with two new members. Newly-appointed member Peter Herschend of Branson tells Missourinet affiliate KZRK in Branson he volunteered to return to the board.

“My 26 years on the state Board of Education is without exception, the best public service work I have ever done. Best in the sense of we made a difference,” says Herschend. I can show you the difference that the state Board of Education has made in education attainments.”

Herschend says the state must increase the quality and quantity of people who want to become teachers.

“There are 36 teaching colleges certified in the state of Missouri,” he says. “I’m here to promise you, they are not all equal. The ones that are less equal are by definition doing less of a job.”

Governor Parson appointed Herschend, a Republican, and Democrat Carol Hallquist of Kansas City this week. The appointments make the board functional again after months of lacking enough members confirmed by the State Senate.

Herschend has served as president during his previous time on the board. He is the founder and co-owner of Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation which owns Silver Dollar City.

Hallquist is the founder of a Kansas City nonprofit that provides volunteers to urban schools by matching retired professionals with school principals. She is the former president of the Hallmark Corporate Foundation of Hallmark Cards.

Today’s meeting agenda includes an update on the search for the next Commissioner, renewal consideration for several charter schools and discussion about the development of MSIP 6 – the state’s school accountability system for reviewing and accrediting Missouri’s public school districts.

The meeting will be at the Jefferson State Office Building at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Missourinet will be covering today’s meeting.

