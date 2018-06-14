Bill Pollock Show–Tre Williams emerging as a leader on the #Mizzou defense (PODCAST)

Tre Williams, the redshirt sophomore from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia as matured in his time at Mizzou.

He’s had a love-hate relationship with his position coach Brick Haley. Williams teases Coach Haley about his height now, bu there was a time he couldn’t take much of Haley constantly getting on him and yelling at every minor detail. Then something amazing happened…Williams grew up, matured and against conventional wisdom put himself into a game. Now Williams is ready to be a leader for Mizzou.