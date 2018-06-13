Wagner, Cleaver say they look forward to working with Missouri Governor Parson (AUDIO)

Republican and Democratic members of Missouri’s congressional delegation say this week’s meeting with new Governor Mike Parson (R) in Jefferson City was productive.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, says it was a “terrific” meeting.

“We talked about infrastructure and transportation needs, we talked about workforce needs of the state of Missouri,” Wagner says.

Wagner, who’s a Senior Deputy Whip on Capitol Hill, says Missouri’s $88 billion agricultural industry was also discussed at the meeting.

“We talked about trade and agriculture and how we in Washington D.C. can do whatever we possibly can to be supportive of his (Governor Parson’s) agenda,” says Wagner.

The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) released a 2017 report, which says agriculture, forestry and related industries in Missouri produced about 378,000 jobs.

Wagner is also praising the governor’s address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday.

“And I think that the humility and the servant’s heart of this governor came through today in his remarks, and that he is clearly going to put the people of Missouri first,” Wagner says.

Parson emphasized unity and service, during his address.

Governor Parson, who was sworn-in on June 1, met with Missouri’s congressional delegation on Monday morning.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, has issued a statement to Missourinet, regarding the meeting.

“Governor Parson wants to work with the delegation to make Missouri better. Infrastructure and workforce development are two priorities for the Governor. I appreciate the time spent with him this (Monday) morning and look forward to working together with him,” Cleaver says.

U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill (D), and Roy Blunt (R) also participated in the meeting, along with U.S. Reps. Wagner, Cleaver, Billy Long, R-Springfield, Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, and Jason Smith, R-Salem.

U.S. Rep. William “Lacy” Clay, D-St. Louis, was unable to attend Monday’s meeting, because of his previously scheduled career fair for constituents.

Clay’s spokesman tells Missourinet that Congressman Clay and the governor “had a very positive phone conversation last week.”

As for Wagner, she is seeking her fourth term in Washington, and faces an August primary challenge from Noga Sachs.

Five Democrats are running against Wagner: Mark Osmack, Bill Haas, Cort VanOstran, John Messmer and Robert Hazel.

Old Monroe Libertarian Larry Kirk is also running, along with St. Louis Green Party candidate David Arnold.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. The interview aired during our live one-hour special on June 11, 2018, at the Statehouse in Jefferson City:

