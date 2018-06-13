U.S., Canada and Mexico’s United Bid wins vote to host 2026 World Cup. Kansas City could host matches

Early Wednesday morning in a vote by the FIFA board members in Moscow, the United Bid won the rights to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco. The United Bid is a joint effort between the United States, Canada and Mexico, winning the vote 134-65.

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium is one of 23 sites that was included in the official bid book submitted to FIFA. It’s one of 17 cities in the U.S. on the list. Now that the tournament has been awarded to North America, FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from its current list of 23, according to a press release.

In a joint statement released on their official website, Steven Reed President, Canada Soccer, Decio De Maria President,Federación Mexicana de Fúbol Asociación and Carlos Cordeiro President, U.S. Soccer celebrated–

“Over the next eight years, we look forward to working together with everyone that is part of our football family—especially you and fans everywhere—to host the greatest celebration of football the world has ever seen!”