STLCards update: Offense lacks for Mikolas, teams lacks All-Star votes, Reyes’ daughter fighting cancer

The Cardinals were held to five singles in a 4-2 loss to the Padres at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas gave up three runs in six frames to fall to 7-and-2 with the loss. Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina drove in runs in the seventh for St. Louis.

Former Royal Eric Hosmer started the scoring with a solo homer to center in a three-run fourth. Mikolas says he felt he threw the ball well.

>>Cardinals Play Padres Again Tonight

The Cardinals and Padres play the finale of their three-game series tonight at Busch Stadium. Luke Weaver is slated to start for St. Louis opposite San Diego’s Eric Lauer. The Cardinals are 36-and-29, three games behind the Brewers for the lead in the NL Central.

>>Molina Top Cardinals’ All-Star Vote-Getter

No Cardinals are in line to start next month’s All-Star Game in D.C. Yadier [[ YAH-dee-air ]] Molina is the top St. Louis vote-getter thus far. He ranks fifth among National League catchers with more than 152-thousand votes. The Giants’ Buster Posey leads at catcher.

>>Cardinals’ Reyes Reveals Young Daughter Fighting Cancer

Injured Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes says his young daughter is battling cancer. The 23-year-old told reporters yesterday that Aleyka, who turns two next month, has been fighting cancer since she was five months old. Reyes recently had season-ending surgery.