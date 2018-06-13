St. Louis jury orders Rams to pay former running back $12.5 million in 2015 dome injury

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush won a lawsuit over the Los Angeles Rams for an injury he sustained during a game in 2015 at the Edward Jones Dome between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams during their final season in St. Louis. Bush suffered a season-ending injury that he claimed was the result of him slipping on a strip of concrete behind the 49ers bench. The jury awarded Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

Bush was returning a punt when he was pushed out of bounds, and his momentum carried him past the bench. As he tried to slow, he had no traction with his cleats on the concrete. Two weeks later, the team installed foam padding over the exposed concrete.

The week before the Bush incident, in a game where the Rams were hosting the Cleveland, Browns quarterback Josh McCown also ran onto to the concrete and slipped into the wall, but was uninjured.

Bush’s lawyers argued he was in line for a three-year deal in that range at the time of his injury that ultimately ended his career.