Royals can’t hold lead, lose in ten innings to Reds

The Royals led 1-0 in the ninth, but couldn’t close it out and lost 5-1 in 10 innings to the Reds at Kauffman Stadium. Kelvin Herrera gave up a solo homer to Tucker Barnhart in the ninth and Kevin McCarthy took the loss in the 10th. Hunter Dozier homered in the fifth for KC. It was his second of his young major league career.

>>Royals Activate Grimm, Option Oaks

Reliever Justin Grimm is back with the Royals. He was activated from the disabled list before last night’s game against Cincinnati. Grimm had been out since late April with back stiffness. To make room, the Royals optioned pitcher Trevor Oaks to Triple-A Omaha.

>>Royals Wrap Up Series With Reds Tonight

The Royals and Reds wrap up their brief, two-game Interleague series tonight. Jason Hammel is scheduled to start for KC, while Tyler Mahle goes for Cincinnati. The Royals have lost eight-of-nine and are last in the AL Central at 22-and-45.

>>No Royals In Line To Start All-Star Game

No Royals are currently in line to start next month’s All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Salvador Perez ranks fourth in voting among American League catchers, while Mike Moustakas is fifth in voting among third basemen. The All-Star Game is July 17th at Nationals Park.