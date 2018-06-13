Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-13-2018

Top Stories: Audrain County law enforcement in mid-Missouri now says the mysterious death of a man discovered outside a burning car may have been a suicide. Antonio Jefferson was found badly hurt on a rural road southwest of Mexico six months ago. And new Republican Governor Mike Parson wrapped up the first day of his nine-city listening tour across the state in Kansas City yesterday, where he greeted a gathering organized by the Chamber of Commerce. Former Republican Governor Eric Greitens, who’s from St. Louis, had been accused by some elected office holders in Kansas City of ignoring the city.

